Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Flawless Figure In Cheetah-Print Bikini

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni sent fans around the world into a frenzy once more on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself on Friday, July 17. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 20.4 million followers, and it quickly demanded the attention of many in just minutes.

The 33-year-old glowed as she was photographed outdoors while inside of a swimming pool. Chiara took center stage, standing directly in front of the camera and posing with her hands on her hips while she soaked up the sun’s ray. She further exuded a sexy-yet-happy vibe as she propped her hips out, smiled widely, and directed her gaze straight towards the distance in front of her.

Chiara’s blond hair was pulled back into a high-ponytail and did not look to be styled as it cascaded down in slight, natural-looking waves.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her enviable figure that stood out most in the image, as she flaunted it with a revealing bikini.

The model’s bikini bra featured a white and blue cheetah print and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, showcasing her assets. Meanwhile, the bra’s cups revealed a bit of the beauty’s cleavage.

Chiara teamed the swimsuit top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs also did not conceal much as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that particularly helped to flaunt her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted design also drew eyes toward her slim core.

She accessorized with a number of jewelry pieces.

According to the model’s geotag, she was photographed in Forte Dei Marmi, Italy. In the caption, she shared that she recently stayed in the “most insane” home in the area. She also revealed that her bikini was designed by Calzedonia.

The smoking-hot snapshot was instantly received with approval and support from her fans, amassing more than 300,000 likes since going live a few hours ago. Over 600 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the stunner on her body, beauty, and bikini.

“Incredible babe,” one social media user wrote.

“You look amazing,” a second admirer added.

“Super beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

“Very elegant,” a fourth individual asserted.

Chiara has taken to Instagram to flaunt her flawless figure on more than one occasion. On July 3, she shared a photo of herself in just a beige bra and lace panties, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 800,000 likes.