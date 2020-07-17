Khloe Kardashian Says Brother Rob Is ‘Coming Back Around’ To Shooting ‘KUWTK’ Again

Khloe Kardashian recently spoke about the possibility of her brother, Rob Kardashian, returning to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Khloe spoke to SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up and shared whether her younger sibling is ready to return as a full-time member of their E! series. She confirmed that he has been in a better place over the past year, and she could see him wanting to be back on the small screen in the near future.

“My brother’s coming back around,” the Good American founder said. “He’s feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go.”

As many fans of the famous family will know, the only Kardashian brother has been in and out of the spotlight for several years. While he was a main cast member at the beginning of Keeping Up, he stepped away after his reported issues with mental health and weight gain. However, he has been stepping out into the public eye by joining everyone at special events like Tristan Thompson’s Fourth of July party that took place earlier this month. Rob is also more active on social media these days, as he recently posted several photos from Khloe’s 36th birthday bash in June. In one of the photos he posted, which you can see here, the Arthur George designer posed with his sister’s ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe also said that everyone in her family has wanted or needed to take a break from their hit reality series. She said throughout the show’s 18 seasons, the stars are always surprised they’ve decided to film their lives as long as they have. Although all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are still on board with staying with the show, the Revenge Body star says she’s aware the time will come for it to end.

“We always say when it becomes un-fun and we’re all dreading doing something, then hang it up,” Khloe said. “It’s not going to last forever and we know that. I think we’re so OK with that.”

While one sibling might be coming back to KUWTK, Kourtney has been vocal about her decision to take a break from the series in the past. During an interview with Vogue Arabia, the Poosh founder expressed that she was no longer happy with filming so much of her life for the world to see. After being on the show for 13 years, she said she wants to focus more on her lifestyle brand and her three children – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 4.