‘Falcon And Winter Soldier’ Premiere Date Pushed Back, Will Not Debut In August As Planned

Falcon and Winter Soldier has been delayed by Disney and will not debut in August as was originally planned, according to TVLine.

The outlet reported that the schedule for content being added to Disney+ next month had been released, and the project starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie was not on the list. Rumors of a potential delay for Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been swirling for several months now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which caused the series to shut down production.

Falcon and Winter Soldier previously filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, before relocating to Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic.

In early March, work on the show halted “shortly before Stateside TV and film productions shut down en masse.”

Falcon and the Winter Soldier — which will see Stan reprise his role as Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier and Mackie return as Sam Wilson, a.k.a. The Falcon — was meant to kick off the line-up of Marvel television shows slated for the streaming service, with the Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany-led show WandaVision following after it in December.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the show’s postponement. That said, the majority of users did not seem surprised by the fact it won’t premiere this summer as numerous TV series and movies have already been delayed due to the public health crisis.

However, some users are remaining hopeful that a trailer might soon be released to tide them over. A few had high hopes that the season would split in half with the complete episodes released in August, and the remainder added at a later date.

“The fact that #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier is not releasing in August tells me that it somehow is tied to the #BlackWidow movie. I am thinking Red Hulk,” theorized one person.

According to TVGuide, “The six-episode series still hasn’t not returned to finish production, though hopefully that will change soon as the Czech Republic announced it would resume TV and film production back in May.”

So far, WandaVision‘s premiere date remains intact.

TVLine stated that Falcon and Winter Soldier would follow Sam and Bucky as they embark on “a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.” In terms of the overarching timeline of the MCU, the story is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Carl Lumbly, Daniel Bruhl, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Noah Mills will also star. Bruhl previously appeared in the cinematic universe as antagonist Baron Zemo.

Tom Hiddleston will also lead his own Marvel project, Loki, which is currently on track to debut in 2021.