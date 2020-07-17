Carrie Ann Inaba Reassures ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans That The Usual Judges Will Be Back

Dancing with the Stars fans might be feeling a bit uneasy about what is in store for them with the upcoming fall season, but judge Carrie Ann Inaba is trying to reassure everybody that things will be fine. Some people started to wonder if the DWTS judges’ panel might be replaced after the shocking news that Tom Bergerson and Erin Andrews had been fired. Carrie Ann says, however, she doesn’t anticipate that being the case.

As noted by Just Jared, Carrie Ann discussed the changes ahead for DWTS during an episode of The Talk that is set to air next week. Tom and Erin may be gone, but Carrie Ann does not currently anticipate any departures from the judges’ panel.

“As of now, that is the plan,” Carrie Ann said in response to whether she, Bruno, and Len will all be back this fall.

“I just want everybody to know Len, Bruno, and I, that is the plan that we’re coming back,” she detailed.

There have been changes made to the judges’ panel over the years, but Carrie Ann and Bruno have always been there. Len took a break for a bit, primarily due to the fact he typically doles out scores for both the U.S.-based series as well as Strictly Come Dancing in the United Kingdom. However, he’s been back for a while again and it doesn’t sound as if he is planning on going anywhere.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Fans are not necessarily happy about the decision to bring in Tyra Banks to replace Tom and Erin. However, Carrie Ann has already said she’s excited about having Tyra joining the series.

Specifics regarding the celebrities joining Season 29 this fall will not be announced for a while yet, and the same holds true for the group of professional dancers who will be hitting the dance floor. However, it seems that some details will be formally detailed soon.

“[T]hey’re going to make the official announcement in a few weeks. They’re just going to keep letting us know all the details. I don’t want people to worry,” Carrie Ann said in the episode of The Talk that is slated to air next week.

Hopefully, these reassurances will help some of the show’s fans who have been a bit worried. Carrie Ann noted that everything seems like it will be okay, and long-time Dancing with the Stars viewers hope that is truly the case.

Season 29 is slated to debut in September if all goes according to plan. It sounds as if some information about what’s planned should be confirmed soon with more specifics on the horizon.