Katelyn Runck Rocks A Neon Mesh Swimsuit On The Beach

Instagram fitness model Katelyn Runck recently took to the platform to share her latest swimsuit slideshow, much to the delight of her 2.1 million followers. She shared the three-photo set on Friday, July 17.

Katelyn tagged the location of the post as Malibu, California, where it looked to be a beautiful, blue-sky day. She posed on the beach with large rocks in the background. She stood in front of cerulean waters as waves crashed on the shore.

She wore a bright orange mesh bathing suit with long sleeves and a band across her chest with silver writing. The suit unzipped to her toned and tanned midriff, showing off her buxom bust and ample cleavage. The netted fabric helped her flaunt her hourglass figure and sculpted physique.

In the first image, Katelyn stood tall in the stand, one arm stretched over her head. She closed her eyes and parted her lips, flaunting her pearly white teeth. She turned her face to the sun, her sun-kissed skin glowing in the light. Her long legs appeared to stretch on forever.

The second snap featured the model looking at the camera head-on, an open-mouthed smile on her face. She tugged on the bottom of the one-piece, which gave off seductive vibes.

The third piece of footage was a video of Katelyn posing in a sultry fashion. As she closed her eyes, the wind swept her long, chocolate locks. She ran her hands up and down her body, making the clip even more risqué.

In the caption of the set, Katelyn asked her fans which piece of footage was their favorite. Unsurprisingly, some loved the whole package.

“You truly are beyond a vision. No other woman compares to your beauty,” gushed a fan, punctuating their comment with three “OK” hand symbols.

“You’re always so beautiful, stunning, sexy, gorgeous, you got it all @katelyn_runck,” wrote a second person.

Others found her grin to be radiant.

“The glow from your smile rivals the Sun’s,” said another follower, following up their message with a red heart.

“2 your smile,” complimented a fourth social media user, including three flame emoji.

The slideshow garnered more than 9,000 likes and upwards of 500 comments as of press time.

As The Inquisitr readers and Katelyn Runck fans know, she often shares pictures and videos of herself showcasing her fit body in scantily-clad ensembles. She recently shared another Instagram series featuring her in a skintight dress that flaunted her assets — in particular, her voluptuous bust and curvaceous derriere.