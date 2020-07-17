Anna Mingazova Rocks Bandeau Top & A Backward Cap In Sexy Selfie With Her Pooch

Anna Mingazova looked picture-perfect in the latest shot added to her Instagram feed. The Friday afternoon update captured the blond bombshell hanging out with her pooch by her side.

The up-close and personal photo appeared to have been snapped by Anna herself. She extended her arm directly in front of her and gave a sultry stare into the camera. Anna bent the opposite arm at the elbow and placed her hand near her hip. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Kazan, Tatarstan, where she was enjoying a day at the beach. At the model’s back were a small stretch of sand and a body of water with a few gentle waves. A cloud-filled sky appeared overhead, but peeks of blue could be seen in between the cloud cover.

Anna flaunted her gym-honed body in a bandeau top that fit tight on her chest while teasing a hint of cleavage. The garment boasted a simple black color that popped against her allover glow. The bottom of the clothing was cropped near her ribs and allowed Anna to show off her taut tummy.

Anna added a little bit of bling to her beachside attire with a dainty silver necklace that was worn around her collar. The jewelry had a tiny, heart charm in the center, and one side was adorned with small diamonds. The model styled her long, blond locks down with a few natural waves. Her hair spilled over her shoulders and back and grazed the bottom of her chest. She wore a backward black baseball cap that boasted a red clasp detail.

Her beloved pooch stood by her side and looked into the camera with his big, brown eyes as if he knew his photo was being taken. The pup’s fur was slightly damp, indicating that he may have taken a dip in the water.

In the first hour of the post going live on Anna’s page, her fans gave it plenty of praise. More than 7,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the upload, and 230-plus have showered it with comments. Most followers complimented the model’s incredible figure, and a few others asked questions about her dog.

“The woman’s confidence in herself gives her a special beauty,” one follower raved alongside a series of hearts and clapping hand emoji.

“Very beautiful is your dog..like me,” another fan chimed in.

“You are beautiful,” a third raved.

“I think am a bit jealous of your dog,” one more added.

