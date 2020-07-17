Marona Tanner Goes Braless Under A Stylish Black Blazer In New Hot Pic

Australian model and actress Marona Tanner took to her Instagram account on Friday and wowed her followers with a set of hot photographs.

In the pictures, Marona — who initially rose to fame after being featured in the political thriller Embedded — was featured wearing a very stylish, yet sexy, suit. Her ensemble consisted of a black blazer that boasted black silk lapels, silk cuffs, and a single hook to keep the blazer fastened together. To spice things up, she ditched her bra and exposed a glimpse of her perky breasts through the plunging neckline of the garment.

Marona teamed the blazer with matching trousers that accentuated her slender legs. She completed her attire with a pair of matching, pointed-toe high-heeled sandals.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and let her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and elegant by only opting for a metallic gold choker necklace that rested at the base of her throat.

In the caption, she informed users that her sexy clothes and shoes were from the British online clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

The shoot took place in the hallway of a building that had gray carpeting and two framed pictures hanging on the wall behind her. To the excitement of her fans, Marona posted three pics from the shoot.

In the first snap, she stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart, left her arms hanging down at the sides of her body, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight at the camera. In the second picture, she folded one of her arms over her stomach and used the other hand to lightly touch her hair. The third and final photo was an up-close shot in which Marona held her hand behind her head and gazed at the lens.

Within nine hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 6,700 likes and 230-plus comments.

“You are something else girl,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Are you for real? This outfit is lit!!” another user chimed in.

“You’re so pretty, I forgot what I was going write,” a third admirer remarked.

“So incredibly GORGEOUS and sexy!” a fourth follower wrote.

Some Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Alicia van Wollingen, Jay Pharoah, and Casey Fleyshman.

Marona seems to be on a hot picture-posting spree of late. On July 13, she shared a set of steamy photographs on her timeline in which she could be seen rocking a revealing, skintight lilac dress.