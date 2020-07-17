Rochelle Humes Shows Off Her Baby Bump In White Dress: ’27 Weeks Pregnant’

Rochelle Humes took to Instagram to show off her baby bump before going to work on Friday morning. The singer — who was a member of the British pop groups S Club Juniors and The Saturdays — returned to work to present This Morning alongside Ore Oduba, despite being 27 weeks pregnant.

Humes stunned in a short-sleeved white dress that fell below her knees. The garment was tied-up at the front and still managed to display her growing bump. She completed the ensemble with white heels and opted for a polish of the same color on her short nails. Humes clipped a small black microphone to the top part of her attire and styled her wavy dark hair down with a middle part.

In the photo, she posed in front of a plain brick wall. The 31-year-old held onto her bump and raised her other hand to her hair. Humes flashed a huge smile and is clearly glowing during her pregnancy.

In October, Humes is expected to give birth to her third child with JLS singer Marvin Humes and has already announced they will be expecting their first son. The happily married couple already have two daughters — Alaia-Mai, 6, and Valentina Raine, 3, per The Sun.

For her Instagram caption, she thanked her social media audience for helping her achieve 2 million followers. The “What About Us” chart-topper expressed that she was back at her “favorite wall” for the first time since March. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been spending time in quarantine.

According to the Mirror, Humes and Obuda both kept their distance when presenting today’s show as they were following the social distancing guidelines.

She geotagged her upload with Television Centre located in London, letting her followers know where today’s filming took place.

In the span of seven hours, Humes’ post racked up more than 110,000 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful dress, you look amazing Rochelle,” another person shared.

“Ughhh this look is everything,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“YOU ARE GLOWING MAMA,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

In the tags, Humes credited the fashion brand Reserved for the dress, Topshop for the shoes, and fashion producer Amber Jackson for helping her achieve this glamorous look.

Earlier this year, Humes’ former girl group The Saturdays trended on Twitter after their account became active again for the first time since 2018. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans immediately took to the social media platform and hoped that a reunion would happen soon.