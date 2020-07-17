Kseniya Belousova Shows Off Her Stunning Curves While Wearing A Multicolored String Bikini

Kseniya Belousova treated her fans to a racy Instagram upload on Friday morning. The Siberian model showed off her stunning curves while revealing in the caption of the post that the sexy ensemble she wore was one of her favorites.

Kseniya looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a multicolored string bikini. The top boasted purple, blue, green, yellow, and pink colors, and featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low cut that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and put a spotlight on her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the photos. She accessorized the style with a pair of large hoop earrings and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Kseniya stood next to a large rock formation. She had her legs crossed as one hand hung at her side and the other touched the rock. In the background a sandy beach and green foliage could be seen.

In the second snap, she posed with her backside towards the camera in order to flaunt her curvy booty. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face as she hung by the pool.

The final two snaps were very similar, as she stood in front of more large rocks for both. In the third photo she placed her hands in front of her, and in the fourth she ran her fingers through her hair.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the loose locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Kseniya currently has over 533,000 followers on her social media account, and many of them made short work of supporting the post. The pics garnered more than 7,700 likes within the first two hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 350 messages.

“Wowwwww beauty, I really believe that you’re the most beautiful and sexiest young woman in the planet, you’re on fire baby,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful lady with perfect body,” another gushed.

“Anything will look good on you, you are gorgeous,” a third social media user declared.

“Beautiful Princess,” a fourth person commented.

Kseniya doesn’t appear shy about showing some skin in her online posts. Her feed is filled with shots of her sporting sexy bathing suits, tight dresses, and racy lingerie.