Whether Donald Trump Will Send Barron Trump Back To School Is A ‘Personal Decision,’ White House Says

When asked if President Donald Trump will be sending his son Barron Trump back to school in the fall, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said that the decision was a personal one to make for the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump has faced criticism for arguing that schools should be reopened in the fall, despite the fact that the coronavirus continues to surge in many parts of the United States. But when it comes to Trump’s own son, reporters wanted to know how the president planned to act, video on C-SPAN shows.

Conway initially addressed a question about how to fund schools going forward before being asked about how people in the White House planned to address Trump’s push to return children to school on a personal level.

“That’s a personal decision,” Conway said. “I don’t know what Barron’s school has decided and I certainly do not know what the first couple has decided in respect to their teenage son who I believe is entering high school this year.”

As for her own two children who go to private school in Maryland, Conway said that they were waiting to hear from the school for its advice.

“So far we’re told we’re going back in a school not far away from his … We also recognize that not all school districts are the same, not all the hot spots are the same, so there is no one size fits all except to say we do know about kids on balance thrive better when they’re in a structured safe environment like our schools.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

But, she added, she believes that child abuse is lower and children eat better when they’re in school. She added that reports show that kids have better mental health when they’re able to attend school in person. She added that perhaps schools would be considering outdoor schooling or taking days off in between to limit the number of students.

She concluded that more money needs to go to education and not to teacher unions.

Barron Trump attends a private school in Maryland, as well. St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac says on its website that they hope to implement in-person learning in the fall.

Trump has threatened to pull federal funding for any school that refuses to open in the fall. He tweeted that online learning has been “TERRIBLE” compared to face-to-face or on-campus education. A majority of Americans oppose Trump’s stance, as The Inquisitr previously reported.