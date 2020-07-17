Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump Is ‘Subconsciously Self-Detonating’

Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci recently spoke to The Guardian and addressed the performance of his former boss, President Donald Trump, as he leads to country through unprecedented times.

“I always tell people 120 days is, like 500 years in Trump World but he’s on a trajectory of a downward slope and he’s doing something – because I know the son of a bitch well – he’s doing something that I find fascinating,” the former government official said. “He’s subconsciously self-detonating.”

Although people close to him have suggested that Trump’s recent strategy is to trust his instincts, Scaramucci doesn’t appear to believe this will bring him success in November.

“He’s doing things every single day that is literally forcibly unravelling his political career and that is the hidden secret, the underbelly of a narcissist. They have a very full blown self-destructive streak in their personalities. He’s got his hand on the self detonator now.”

Scaramucci also spoke of his short 11 day-stint in the White House and about how Trump’s current demeanor has changed since then. When Scaramucci was in the president’s administration, he said his boss came off as “garrulous” and “self-absorbed but funny.” Now, the political consultant claims that the president comes off more “brittle, defensive and self-exclamatory.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to Scaramucci, Trump’s tendency to ramble is essentially him having a conversation to himself as he tries to rationalize to the world audience that he has everything under control. The former communications director also took aim at Trump’s approach to the presidency and suggested that his purported inability to listen was a detriment to his ability to lead. He also accused the real estate mogul of being too insecure to take input from others.

Scaramucci has been vocal about his opposition to Trump since he was removed from his government position. As reported by The Hill, the 56-year-old entrepreneur is fundraising for the Lincoln Project, a political action committee made up of current and former Republicans who want Trump out of office. Scaramucci’s connection to the group reportedly comes as it plans to run ads that target conservative voters who are having reservations about supporting the real estate mogul in November.

As The Inquisitr reported, Scaramucci recently claimed that if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defeats Trump in November, it will mark the end of Trumpism. The American financier pointed to the struggling United States economy, which has been damaged due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Trump administration’s purported politicization of the healthcare crisis facing the nation. According to Scaramucci, Trump must face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming election for his alleged failures of leadership.