Katie Cassidy Shows Off Her Flexibility While Doing A Yoga Headstand In A Britney Spears Shirt

The actress' T-shirt featured words of inspiration.

Katie Cassidy twisted her legs into a pretzel-like shape and stood on her head for her latest Instagram update. On Thursday, the Arrow star took to the image-sharing app to show off her yoga skills. Her upload had many of her 2.6 million followers praising her athletic prowess.

For her outdoor yoga session, Katie, 33, rocked a pair of skintight workout leggings and a sleeveless shirt with a lengthy motivational message printed on it. The words on the form-fitting top were inspired by the past behavior of pop star Britney Spears.

“If Britney can make it through 2007 you can make it through today,” the garment read.

As reported by The Cut, 2007 was the year that Britney went through a public breakdown after finalizing her divorce from Kevin Federline, who won custody of the former couple’s two children. The “Oops!… I Did It Again” hitmaker shaved her head and smashed the side of a car belonging to one of the paparazzi that was constantly following her. She also spent some time in rehab.

These days, the #FreeBritney movement is still going strong, but the pop star is usually all smiles in the social media updates that she shares with her fans. She has revealed that she shares Katie’s fondness for yoga, and she often demonstrates some of her favorite poses in her Instagram videos.

The pose Katie was pictured performing was a Lotus Tripod Headstand. Her legs were crossed so that the top of her bare right foot was pressed against the top of her left thigh, and vice versa. Her elbows were bent at 90-degree angles, and the palms of both hands were flat on the ground. She had placed her hands wide apart and slightly in front of her head.

It looked like a few necklaces were dangling down in front of the actress’ face as she posed upside down. However, her hair was pulled back so that it stayed out of her way. She had her eyes shut as if she were concentrating or meditating.

Katie was exercising on a thick woven blanket that featured a large herringbone pattern. It looked like she was on a balcony or rooftop. As indicated by her post’s geotag, her photo was snapped somewhere in Los Angeles.

Katie’s Instagram followers flocked to the comments section of her post to let her know how impressed they were with her demonstration of flexibility and balance.

“You are The Queen Of Headstands,” one admirer declared.

“How can you be so perfect??” another comment read.

“Katie, you give off so much serenity and positivity through your posts!!!” wrote a third fan. “You really are the Queen of Positivity, I swear.”