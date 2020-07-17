Izabel Goulart Sizzles In Bright Yellow Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart looked summer ready in her latest Instagram update. The beauty took to the photo-sharing app to flaunt her incredible figure in a crop top and a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms while soaking up some sun.

Izabel’s top was a bright yellow color. It looked like a sweatshirt in that it had long sleeves and a loose fit around her chest. It appeared to have a gathered bottom, which she wore just under her breasts. Her bikini bottoms were white. They featured gold ring details on each side, which were pulled high on her hips. The model also sported a pair of white Nike trainers with the company’s familiar swoosh in yellow on the sides. She completed her look with a pair of bold white sunglasses.

The Victoria’s Secret model posed with one elbow on one side of the door frame and her other hand above her head on the other side of frame. She stood with one hip cocked to the side. On her toes and with one knee bent, she showed off her long, lean legs and the sexy curve of her hip. Tan lines on her lower abdomen also helped draw the eye to her hips. Izabel arched her back, showing off her taut midsection.

Looking straight at the camera, Izabel wore a confident expression with her lips slightly parted. Her dark, wavy tresses were parted on the side and tossed over one shoulder. She sported a yellow polish on her nails, and she accessorized with a pair of dangle earrings and a dainty bracelet.

The post was a hit, garnering more than 81,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, Izabel referenced her vibe, which her fans seemed to love. In fact, hundreds of them flocked to the comments section. Many of the replies were written in other languages, but judging from the amount of heart and flame emoji, they were positive.

A few of Izabel’s English-speaking fans also chimed in.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” gushed one admirer.

“Damn! This fit, those shoes amazing,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Your body is my favorite,” a third comment read.

“You are perfect,” a fourth follower wrote.

Judging from her Instagram page, Izabel has been having an incredible summer. She has shared snaps that show her modeling in exotic locations. Of course, she is flaunting her incredible figure in most of them. Last week, she shared an update that saw her rocking a red bikini while she enjoyed some time on a yacht.