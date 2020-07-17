Sarah Houchens Rocks A Booty-Baring Black Thong Bikini In Her Latest Instagram Share

Sarah Houchens took to her Instagram account on Friday morning to share a racy new snapshot of herself. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that if they’re hurting, happier times will come.

In the racy pic, Sarah looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a tiny black string bikini. The top tied behind her back and fit snugly around her chest as it exposed her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms laced over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist to accentuate her flat tummy. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also in full view in the shot. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

Sarah posed with her backside towards the camera. She stood in a doorway with her legs together and her back arched as she pulled on her bathing suit strings. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a large gray couch and some bottles of alcohol could be seen.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in cascading curls that fell down her back.

The model has grown her social media page to over 951,000 followers. Many of those admirers made short work of showing their love for the photo.

The pic garnered more than 5,000 likes within the first 45 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the photo during that time.

“Sarah you are one hard working woman,” one follower declared.

“You have been working out,” another stated.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a third comment read.

“Sarah you may be the love of my life. You are the most perfect woman in existence and I love everything about you from your gorgeous face to your beautiful body,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her gym-honed curves in her online posts. She’s become known for giving her fans major health and fitness inspiration by showcasing her own toned physique in racy outfits such as bathing suits, tight shorts, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a burgundy string bikini as she soaked up some sun by the swimming pool. That pic has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 250 comments to date.