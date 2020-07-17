Brielle Biermann Shows Off Seriously Bronzed Physique In White Bikini

Brielle Biermann has shared another bikini photo to her Instagram timeline, and her followers are impressed by her physique yet again. The new post featured three separate images and was shared on her feed Thursday evening. In the new post, Brielle is wearing a white bikini which is from her mother’s, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, swimsuit line.

Brielle laid in the sand on a Florida beach with a storm brewing behind her on the horizon. Laying in the surf, Brielle wore a high-waisted white bikini bottom paired with a white spaghetti strap top. The swimsuit ensemble was paired with a faded pink bucket hat and gold bangle bracelets. The Don’t Be Tardy star wore her brown hair down and wavy, the perfect beachy look. Brielle’s body was super tan, which looked even darker against the contrast of her white bikini. The three images were almost identical, as Brielle only changed the direction she was looking in when the photo was snapped.

In less than a day, the photo brought in well over 50,000 likes and had hundreds of comments. A handful of those comments came from fellow reality stars including mom Kim, and sister Arielle Biermann. The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss also commented on the photo, calling Brielle “amazing.”

The comment section was also filled with heart-eyed and fire symbol emoji as followers fawned over Brielle. Plenty of fans commented on her bucket hat, while others were completely taken with her super bronzed body.

“Where is the tan from!!!? LOL what products did you use?” one fan asked.

“Look at that gorgeous tan,” a second noted.

Others commented on Brielle’s hair, something the star frequently changes the color of.

“I am loving the brown hair. So beautiful no matter what you do. Remember that Brielle,” an adorer wrote.

“Ok. Serious hair goals,” another added.

Brielle’s timeline has been flooded with bikini posts lately, most of which are quite cheeky exposing her rounded bum. Earlier this month Brielle wore another white bikini that featured string ties on the side of the bottom. She wore the same gold Cartier bangles in the photo as she did with yesterday’s post. Her nails were also full-on display as she sported a perfectly sculpted manicure.

Just like her mom who always sports a red solo cup, Brielle was holding a plastic cup on the beach as she smized into the camera. She performed a “cheers” to the camera in a second photo where she appeared to boop the camera. Fans wished her “cheers” back in the comment section, while also complementing the hot swimsuit.