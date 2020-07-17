NBA Rumors: Should Hornets Consider Trading Terry Rozier For John Wall?

After failing to bring All-Star point guard Kemba Walker back in free agency, the Charlotte Hornets were forced to undergo a rebuilding process in the 2020 NBA offseason. From an NBA team who was trying to make a huge noise in the Eastern Conference, the Hornets have shifted their focus on the development of their young players. However, if the Hornets immediately get bored with their rebuild and decide to once again compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has an idea in mind on how they could make it possible in the 2020-21 NBA season.

In his recent article, Hughes created a list of desperation trades to get NBA’s worst teams to 2021 NBA Playoffs. For the Hornets, Hughes suggested that they may consider targeting All-Star point guard John Wall of the Washington Wizards in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Hornets would be acquiring Wall from the Wizards for a trade package centered on Terry Rozier.

“If Charlotte wants to add a costly veteran talent that provides an immediate, playoff-chasing boost but cripples its books long-term (which it definitely does for purposes of this project), it can. John Wall professed his good health earlier this summer, though there’s clearly risk in committing to a player whose bone spurs and torn Achilles have kept him off the floor since late 2018. This is a ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained’ situation for the Hornets, and the chance to get significantly better by upgrading from Terry Rozier to Wall is enough to justify this swap.”

Trying to bring Wall, who is still recovering from an Achilles injury and is owed $132.8 million over three years, to Charlotte is indeed a desperation move for the Hornets. However, when he’s healthy, Wall would undeniably be an incredible addition to their roster. With Wall, the Hornets would be having a leader and an All-Star caliber point guard that could give them an offensive identity next season. The successful acquisition of Wall would enable the Hornets to fill the hole Walker left on their roster and strengthen their chances of reaching the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Meanwhile, whether they are planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild or aiming to build a competitive team around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, trading Wall for Rozier is a no-brainer for the Wizards. The potential deal would not only allow them to dump Wall’s massive contract without sacrificing a future first-round pick, but it would also give them a young and cheaper point guard who could become Beal’s new backcourt partner in the 2020-21 NBA season.