Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In A Tight Knit Mini Dress

In her latest Instagram post, Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.4 million followers with a breathtaking, bodycon dress that highlighted her bombshell physique to perfection. The look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Cindy made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The photos were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated. Cindy appeared to be outside on a stone-lined walkway surrounded by plenty of greenery. A large building was visible in the distance as well, although in all of the snaps, the background was slightly blurred so that Cindy remained the focal point of the shots.

In the first slide, Cindy’s body was angled to the side as she flaunted her figure. The garment was crafted entirely from knit material, with thick straps stretching over her shoulders. There was an intricate detail within the knit by her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure, as well as several horizontal bands across her lower body. The fabric clung to her figure and highlighted her pert posterior.

Cindy added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a gold bangle on one forearm, earrings, round sunglasses with a bit of a retro vibe, and a statement purse crafted from wood. Her long locks tumbled down her back in tousled waves and she looked stunning.

Cindy switched up her pose in the second shot so she was showing off the front of the dress. The garment had a column of delicate white buttons that went all the way from her chest to her thighs, and the neckline revealed just a hint of cleavage.

She included one snap in which she gazed seductively over the top of her sunglasses, and one nearly full-length shot that showed how the textured piece clung to her waist and rear before floating gently away from her body as it draped down her legs.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and it racked up over 2,800 likes as well as 84 comments within 20 minutes of going live.

“Everything looks cute on you CP,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented simply.

“The outfit is cute but what it’s wrapped around is gorgeous. I think you’d make a paper bag cute,” another follower remarked.

“More curves than a mountain highway!” a fourth fan added.

While the knit garment showcased her curves to perfection, Cindy also loves to flaunt her physique in sexy swimwear. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a colorful patterned bikini with a matching semi-sheer wrap and headband.