Bozana Abrlic Puts Her Petite Figure On Full Display While Wearing A Vibrant Bikini

Bozana Abrlic left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update this week. The model wore a stunning bathing suit look, and asked her followers to pick their favorite photo from the upload.

In the racy snaps, Bozana — or Miss Bo as she’s known by her followers — looked smoking hot as she sported a racy vibrant orange bikini. The top featured thin straps that exposed her arms and shoulders, as it clung to her chest and showcased her cleavage.

The matching bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as it accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shots.

In the first photo, Bo sat in an outdoor chair with a white cushion. She placed one arm on the chair and the other on her leg as she leaned forward with a serious expression on her face.

In the second shot, she placed both of her hands on top of her head and relaxed with her feet up on the table in front of her. The final shot was taken from above, and featured her eating an orange while soaking up some sun. In the background of the shots, some green grass and trees were visible.

Bozana wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

The model has grown a huge online following, boasting more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone. Many of those admirers showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 205,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 1,400 messages.

“You know what? god blessed you and made you gorgeous inside and out! you are literally so sweet and I am sure that everyone who is around you feels blessed.You are amazing,” one follower gushed.

“You are amazing beautiful my love,” another stated.

“You are the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen in my life I love you so much,” a third social media user wrote.

“My motivation,” a fourth person declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bozana got the pulses of her admirers racing earlier this month when she posed in a tight blue satin cupped dress that hugged her curves closely. To date, that upload has garnered more than 148,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.