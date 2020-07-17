Zara Larsson Continues To Slay Her Fashion Game In Short Black-And-White Dress

Swedish singer Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The “Love Me Land” songstress recently dropped her new single and has been posting regularly via the social media platform ever since.

Larsson stunned in a long-sleeved dress that featured a black-and-white triangular design all over. The entertainer put on a leggy display as the garment fell way above her upper-thigh. To complete the outfit, she paired the ensemble with white heels. Larsson accessorized with a ring and a thin necklace while keeping her nails short with no polish. The blond beauty styled her shoulder-length hair down and off her face for the occasion.

The 22-year-old treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured on a brown leather sofa. Larsson rested her left elbow on the arm of the chair and stretched her legs out in front of her. She touched the side of her face with her left hand and stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce look.

In the next slide, Larsson was photographed close up. She tilted her head up slightly and sported a subtle open-mouth expression.

In the third and final frame, Larsson was snapped from the ankles up from a moderately lower angle. She leaned on the side of what looked to be a pinball machine next to her and lifted one hand to her shoulder. Larsson looked down at the camera and rested her other hand on top of the machine.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 83,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“I haven’t seen a woman as much as beautiful as you,” one user wrote.

“Omg, you’re so beautiful,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“So beautiful! Every time I look at you, I fall in love again,” remarked a third fan.

“You look like a dream!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Larsson is no stranger to making an impression on her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked sensational in a fluffy white crop paired with three-quarter-length pants of the same color. The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker opted for white heels and accessorized with small jeweled hoop earrings. Larsson sported her long straight blond hair down with a middle part and rocked short nails decorated with black polish. For her makeup application, she dusted her eyes with pink eye shadow which helped give her look a pop of color.