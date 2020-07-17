Qimmah Russo Stuns In Skin-Tight Multicolor Dress

Fitness model Qimmah Russo is at it again on Instagram. The trainer shared a new photo to her timeline on Friday afternoon where she wowed her followers in a skin-tight multicolored dress. The post contained two separate images where she rocked the form-fitting garb, but they were quite similar in comparison.

The lowcut dress exposed Qimmah’s cleavage as well, scooping very low just above her torso. The garment ended just below her booty, which showed off her very sculpted thighs. The front of the spaghetti strap dress featured a pink, blue, and burnt orange fade pattern where the back was all pink. Qimmah paired the dress with clear wedge heels that featured a large see-through band. She wore her signature dark hair down silky straight which ended midway down her stomach.

The model posed in the hallway of what appeared to be a large house, as she stood in front of an entryway table with a large framed picture above it.

In under an hour, the photo brought in over 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her fans. As with most of Qimmah’s comment sections, the new post was filled with heart-eyed and fire symbol emoji sentiments below the pictures.

Her followers called her “gorgeous,” “stunning,” and “a queen” while all complimenting her impressive physique. Other fans opted for longer compliments by spelling out their adoration for the fitness guru.

“Love u and god bless u thanks for your amazing inspiring words,” one fan wrote in response to her uplifting caption.

“You have the most amazing pair of legs along with such awesome killer curves,” another wrote.

“You are wearing that beautiful dress girl,” a third wrote.

The new post from Qimmah came just hours after she shared another double-photo post where she posed in a tight blue workout ensemble. Only showing off her back, the model flexed her arms, back, and legs as she posed in front of a pool in a well-manicured backyard. Again, she wore her hair down super straight which blocked a lot of her back muscles from being shown in the pictures. She also shared a workout video post in a white crop top which showed off her fitness skills to her fans just hours before that.

“I just did my IG live today with you guys and I really appreciate all the Love and Support in my quest to help others get healthy and fit!” she wrote. Qimmah is on a mission to inspire her followers to get healthy and build stronger bodies and is helping them through her platform every day.