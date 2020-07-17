Jem Wolfie Sits On A Pool Table In Tiny Yoga Shorts: Who ‘Wants To Play?’

Australian social media star Jem Wolfie stunned her 2.7 million Instagram followers after posing in a tiny athleisure set while perched on a billiards table.

The top part of the set consisted of a classic sports bra. The garment was a light gray color, and the shade beautifully complemented the both the gunmetal colored pool table as well as the wall that served as Wolfie’s backdrop.

The sports bra featured a low scooped neckline that offered fans the tiniest glimpse of the model’s décolletage. The hem ended just below the bust in order to flaunt Wolfie’s midriff.

She coupled the sports bra with a pair of tiny yoga shorts. The spandex-like fabric hugged her enviable curves and the high-waisted cut flattered her hourglass figure. The shorts had a very short hemline, exposing nearly all of her toned and tanned legs, and white-threaded seams offered the ensemble some contrast in the otherwise monochrome look.

Keeping focus purely on her killer body, Wolfie wore no jewelry or accessories. Her hair was styled into a classic blowout, and her long blond locks cascaded past her shoulders to reach her waist. Wolfie opted for a sultry deep side-part, and a few wisps of hair gave the appearance of side bangs.

Wolfie posed by sitting on the ledge of the billiards table. She pensively looked out to the side while grabbing onto a pool cue.

In the hazy background were the pool balls lined up to begin the game, and Wolfie addressed her lack of a partner in her caption by asking if any of her followers wanted “to play.”

Further in the distance was some lush green plants with orange flowers, offering a pop of color to complete the stunning shot.

Fans loved the latest update, and awarded the shot over 88,000 likes and around 650 comments.

“Beautiful as always,” gushed one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with three heart-eye faces.

“A true beauty,” raved a second, further expressing his admiration with the fire emoji.

“I’ll play you any day of the week,” offered a third fan, echoing several other volunteers among her fans.

“What a woman,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a mind-blown face symbol as well as the heart-eye face symbol.

This is far from the first time that Wolfie has modeled skintight athleisure, and she often posts pictures and videos of herself playing basketball or completing exercises routines. She recently flaunted her figure by modeling a pink and white leopard print yoga set by sitting by the pool, as was recently covered by The Inquisitr.