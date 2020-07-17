Corrie Yee Shows Off Her Hot Bod In A Revealing Camouflage String Bikini

Corrie Yee went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Friday morning. The model flashed her curves in a skimpy ensemble as she served up some sultry looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Corrie looked smoking hot as she wore a sexy camouflage string bikini. The revealing top fastened behind her back and around her neck while showing off her toned arms and shoulders in the process. The garment also flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvy hips as it cast the spotlight on her tiny waist, flat tummy, and killer abs. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also in full view in the snaps.

In the first photo, Corrie stood with her backside towards the lens. She had both of her hands placed in front of her as she pushed her hip out and arched her back while looking over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face.

In the second shot, she posed with her shoulders back and her hands touching near her midsection. She looked away from the camera with her lips parted. In the background of the pics, a bush with white flowers could be seen.

Corrie wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

The model has accumulated more than 1 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers immediately began to respond to her racy pics by clicking the like button more than 2,100 times with in the first minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 90 remarks about the post during that time.

“Love your posts beautiful Princess,” one follower gushed.

“Yes..! Gorgeous bikini and lovely,” another wrote.

“You look gorgeous and beautiful,” a third comment read.

“I am totally obsessed with this bikini and the girl in it. You’re stunning my beautiful angel,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her hot bod in racy little outfits in front of the camera. She’s often seen posing in skimpy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and tight dresses for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie delighted her followers earlier this week when she sported a sexy blue bathing suit with blue trim while soaking up some sun at the tennis court. To date, that post has reeled in more than 13,000 likes and over 300 comments.