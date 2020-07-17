Ana Cheri Shows Off Perky Derrière In Camouflage Leggings

Fitness model and former Playboy bunny, Ana Cheri has a body that is worthy of envy. On Friday, she gave her followers plenty to get excited about when she shared a snap that featured her flaunting her assets in a pair of form-fitting leggings.

Ana’s leggings featured a camouflage pattern that included black, brown and shades of green. They had a ruched seam in the back that perfectly highlighted the curves of her perky booty. The pants also had a high waistline. She paired them with a black workout bra with a racerback style that showed off a bit of her back.

For the sexy snapshot, Ana posed near a pink wall. A tall, wiry cactus was situated next to her. Part of a green rug was also visible in the picture. She stood with her rear end close to the camera. The image was cropped just below her derrière, making it all about her bottom. To further emphasize her backside, she stood with one leg forward. The pose also showed off her toned thigh. She arched her back, also calling attention to her slim waistline.

The model looked over her shoulder at the camera with a flirty pout on her face. The angle of the picture showed off her bustline as well as her shapely shoulders. She rested on hand on her thigh while her other arm appeared to be at her waist.

Ana’s hair was parted in the middle with golden highlights framing her face. She wore it loose, with most of it falling cascading down her back in waves.

The post was popular among her 12.6 million followers, with more than 26,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it to her Instagram account.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to compliment Ana.

“You’re like sunshine. You make me feel happy,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Loving this new set on you. Bootylicious,” quipped a second admirer.

“How are you so pretty!” a third comment read.

“You are a goddess,” quipped a fourth follower.

Ana not only has a fabulous figure, she also has a chic sense of style. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she enjoys modeling an array of outfits that showcase her curves. From barely-there bikinis to sexy dresses, she knows how to look good in everything. Earlier this month, she rocked a white crop top, which she paired a skirt while soaking up some sun.