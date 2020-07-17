Jennifer Lopez Looks Ageless In New Instagram Share

Fans went wild for the pic.

Jennifer Lopez appeared ageless in a new Instagram share where the singer, actress, and dancer showed off a retro hair and fashion style reminiscent of the 1990s. The photo was a close-up photo of the multi-hyphenate talent that focused on her stunning face and tresses, which sent her fans into a frenzy as they tried to pin down the origin of her style.

Some believed the World of Dance judge looked similar to Spice Girl Emma Bunton while others thought she looked like a Bratz doll come to life from the same era. The toys featured dolls with long tresses, large eyes adorned with eye shadow and lush, glossy lips.

In the caption, Jennifer referenced moñitos and baby hairs. Moñitos are the two twisted tufts of hair atop the singer’s head. Baby hairs refer to small, fine-textured bangs that were styled by keeping them slicked close to the forehead. They are affixed by using gel or pomade and a toothbrush to keep them close to the hairline.

Fashion stylist Brad Goreski, one of the cast members of Fashion Police on E! Entertainment Television, remarked he didn’t know how much he needed to see this image until it appeared on his feed.

“Spice up ya life, like come on,” remarked one fan of the fun hairstyle.

“GORGEOUS‼️ Rumor has it JLo ages backward??” said a second admirer, who believed that the performer only gets younger with each passing birthday.

“Your work and dedication are incredible, everything you do is beautiful, always with love, this is what I admire most about you,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Baby hair queen,” remarked a fourth user.

Others referenced Jennifer’s look during her period as a Fly Girl on the Fox series In Living Color where she was a dancer, joining the show during its third season. At the time, the choreographer was a young Rosie Perez, and one of her fellow dancers, Carrie Ann Inaba, is currently a host of The Talk and a judge on Dancing with the Stars. Fans claimed she looked exactly the same now, at the age of 50, as she did when she starred on the series at 20 in 1990.

In the photo, Jennifer gazed directly at the camera and engaged fans with her expressive eyes. Her lips were slightly agape. She wore a tan hoodie with a stark, black drawstring, which helped pull the hood tight. To complete the look, Jennifer wore huge, thick, gold hoop earrings.