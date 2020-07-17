Dr. Anthony Fauci Begs Young People To Take Coronavirus Seriously, ‘You’re Propagating The Pandemic’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who has become the public face of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, begged young people to take the coronavirus seriously, telling them that they’re “propagating the pandemic.”

As CNBC reported, Fauci sat down for an interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Thursday night, during which he urged young Americans not to brush off the severity of the pandemic.

COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by SARS-CoV-2 (the pathogen colloquially referred to as “the novel coronavirus” or just “the coronavirus”), was at one time believed to by-and-large spare younger and healthier people, instead causing the more severe complications in the elderly or people with underlying health conditions. However, health officials are now re-thinking that idea. Indeed, some young and otherwise-healthy young people, including teenagers and children, have gotten severely ill with COVID-19, and in some cases have died from it.

In fact, at a June 23 hearing, Fauci told a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing that “we’re seeing more and more complications in young people.”

Further, though the majority of young people who contract an active infection from the virus may have mild symptoms or even no symptoms, they can still spread the virus to those around them.

For this reason, Fauci implored young Americans to consider their roles in spreading the disease, even if they’re largely safe from it.

“You have to have responsibility for yourself but also a societal responsibility that you’re getting infected is not just you in a vacuum. You’re propagating the pandemic,” he said.

Al Drago / Getty Images

Fauci also admitted that it’s difficult for young people to refrain from doing things they’d otherwise do, such as going to bars, restaurants, the movies, calling their desire to do those things “totally understandable.”

“I get that. I was there at one point in my life,” he said.

Fauci has been getting sharp criticism from the Trump administration. In fact, as Business Insider reported, the Trump team has effectively launched a “smear campaign” against him, even going so far as to release a list of all of the times Fauci has been wrong about the pandemic.

Still, the National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, who has served under six presidents, says he has no intention of resigning. Trump, for his part, has rejected suggestions that he’s intent on firing Fauci.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are surging across the United States, and as of this writing, just over 138,000 people have died from the disease.