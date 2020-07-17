Lisa Rinna Calls ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Reunion ‘Bullsh*t’ & Blames ‘Cease And Desists’

Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram stories to share her feelings on the recent taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion. The former soap star called the taping “bullsh*t” and referenced cease and desist letters as the reason.

The reunion episode was filmed yesterday. Most of the stars were quiet on social media; however, newcomer Garcelle Beauvais posted a photo of her with her glam squad simply captioned “reunion prep.” Lisa insisted that she had never said that about a reunion in all six seasons of appearing on the hit reality show. The Depends spokeswoman then went on to allude to the reason.

“I guess cease and desists work,” Mrs. Harry Hamlin wrote.

The QVC host did not provide specifics, although co-star Denise Richards did serve the friend of the show Brandi Glanville with a cease and desist letter earlier this year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise was reportedly trying to stop the podcast host from discussing an alleged affair between the two ladies. The incident has yet to air on the show.

Brandi announced that she had been invited to the reunion and had planned on attending. The Drinking And Tweeting author acknowledged concerns that the cease and desist would preclude her from discussing matters at the taping.

“I have talked to the producers about trying to figure out a way because I’m not gonna talk about it if she’s going to sue me,” Brandi shared.

The show’s producers took Brandi’s concerns seriously and were reportedly working on ways for the reality star to share her side of the story without retribution.

According to an Instagram post by Teddi Mellencamp, the reunion taping took a whopping 13 hours. It was unknown whether the reunion was filmed live or virtually. The current pandemic has forced Bravo to do their recent reunion shows from castmembers’ homes, including Shahs of Sunset, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Vanderpump Rules. Brandi had previously shared her hope that the taping was in person. She wasn’t a big fan of online get-togethers.

“It’s hard to watch because everyone talks over the other person,” Brandi stated.

This Instagram Story wasn’t the first time Lisa had discussed this season’s reunion. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the mother of two had already joked that perhaps she should show up drunk to the affair.

“Should drunk Rinna come to the reunion?” Lisa asked her fans and followers in an Instagram story from July 7.

The actress followed the question up with her reasoning.

“Cuz like I’ve had it,” she added.