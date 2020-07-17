Saffron Barker Poses In Short Low-Cut White Dress For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant regularly shows off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The 19-year-old stunned in a short white dress that featured thin straps. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and was fairly low-cut, which helped display her decolletage. Barker opted for long white socks and completed the ensemble with Nike lace-up sneakers of the same color. She accessorized herself with a gold necklace featuring a heart pendant, bracelets, and small earrings. Barker kept her nails short with a coat of polish and styled her blond curly hair down with some of it clipped back.

In the image, the YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — was captured outdoors in front of a large field. As seen in a separate Instagram upload from Thursday, it is a field used to grow wheat. You can view that photo here.

Barker was photographed sitting down on the long grass underneath a tree. She stretched her left leg forward and raised the other while leaning against the trunk. Barker rested both arms beside her and tilted her face to the right, which showed off her side profile. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smirk and appeared to be enjoying the British weather.

For her caption, Barker wished her followers a happy Friday.

In the tags, she credited high street fashion brand River Island for her dress.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 124,000 likes and over 980 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“THIS IS GORGEOUS OH MY GOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” another person shared.

“I wish I was as pretty as you,” remarked a third fan.

“You make me the happiest angel,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short semi-sheer white dress taken from her clothing collection with In The Style. The garment had one sheer sleeve and fell above her knees. Barker was snapped abroad in Miami, Florida, in front of a hotel with a number of palm trees surrounding the building. She sported her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and looked very elegant.