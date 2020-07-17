Amanda Cerny Shows Off Cleavage In Bikini Top While Demonstrating How She Does Yoga With A Bottle Of Wine

The YouTube star's yoga video had a funny twist ending.

Amanda Cerny revealed her favorite way to do yoga in a humorous new video that she shared with her 25.9 million Instagram followers on Friday. In the clip, she looked meditative as she flaunted her ample assets in a skimpy bikini top. A wine bottle made a surprise appearance in the video.

The YouTube star was filmed outdoors, and her post’s geotag identified her location as Palm Beach, Florida. She appeared to be inside a camping tent with the vinyl door partially unzipped. The opening revealed that the structure was set up in a grassy area not far from a building or wall.

Amanda rocked a bathing suit top that boasted a leopard-print pattern. The garment had stretchy triangle cups that clung to her curves. It also featured unique shoulder straps. Each cup was connected to two skinny bands. A pair of the straps crossed between the model’s collarbones to form an X, while the others curved over her shoulders.

Amanda’s prominent cleavage wasn’t quite on full display, thanks to the jumpsuit that she wore over her bikini. The baggy garment featured a blue-and-white pinstripe pattern and a silhouette similar to a pair of overalls. The jumpsuit had ties on the shoulders and sides that scooped down low. Amanda wore one of the shoulder straps pulled down to provide a better view of one side of her swimsuit.

The model’s light brown hair was down and arranged so that it was hanging over one shoulder. Her only visible accessory was a pair of sunglasses with tortoiseshell frames, which she wore pushed up on top of her head.

In the caption of her post, she informed her followers that she was demonstrating how to do yoga.

The fitness enthusiast was performing the Sukhasana pose. Her legs were crossed, and her wrists were resting on her knees. She had her eyes closed, and it looked like she was doing deep-breathing exercises. After two breaths in and out, she lifted up the part of her right hand that was just out-of-frame. This revealed that she was grasping a bottle of wine.

Amanda smiled and took a large gulp of the beverage before seemingly swishing it around in her mouth. She appeared to exhale after swallowing it.

“Doing it right Amanda,” read one of the responses to the content creator’s Instagram post.

“Was it a wine or a mouthwash?” quipped another commenter.

“Oh damn that was hilarious,” another fan remarked.

The social media influencer showed her admirers that dancing is another talent that she possesses in a TikTok video that also included a bathing suit and a funny twist ending.