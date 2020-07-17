Anllela Sagra Flaunts Underboob & Chiseled Abs In Flirty Crop Top

Fitness model Anllela Sagra kicked off the weekend with Instagram snap that put her incredible physique on display. She was scantily clad in a crop top and a pair of Calvin Klein panties as she struck a sexy pose in what was presumably her home.

Anllela looked comfy — and sexy — in her outfit. Her flirty shirt was white with long sleeves and a button-up front. It was cropped extremely short, exposing good deal of her underboob. Her panties were also white with a mid-rise style. She completed her look with a pair of white crew socks.

The brunette model posed on a brown sofa in the corner of a room. Three invisible wooden shelves hung on the wall behind her. A longer shelf also appeared to be behind the back of the sofa. A matching wooden slat wall decoration filled a large portion of another wall in the room, rounding out the color scheme. A candle decoration was sitting on the shelf behind the sofa and a couple of vases sat atop one of the shelves higher up.

With one knee bent and her other leg out to the side, Anllela put her fit and toned body on display. She bent her knee and pointed her toe, showing off her shapely leg. With her hands at her sides, she leaned to one side just a bit and flaunted her chilled abs and tight core.

Anllela looked at the camera with a serious expression on her face. Her long hair was parted on the side, and it fell in loose curls over her shoulders.

Unsurprisingly, the snap was a smash hit. The post garnered more than 44,000 like sand over 300 comments from her followers like the post within an hour of going live.

Many of her fans had nothing but good things to say about her sexy look.

“You are one beautiful doll. You are beautiful as the most beautiful rose,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Queen of the underboob,” a second follower joked.

“Stunning picture. Very striking and extremely lovely,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Always fight for your dreams! Hellos @anllela_sagra you are the best and big fitness motivation,” a fourth fan wrote in reference to her caption.

Anllela does not seem to mind flaunting her curves on social media. She gives her 11.7 million followers plenty of content to enjoy on a regular basis. Earlier in the month, she showcased her incredible body while posing in a peach crop top and matching leggings.