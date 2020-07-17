Colin Jost Discusses His Future With ‘Saturday Night Live’

He spilled the beans to Howard Stern in a new interview.

Colin Jost discussed his future with Saturday Night Live in a new interview with radio talk show host Howard Stern. The head writer of the late-night comedy sketch series spoke out about whether he will return to the show after contributing some of the most talked-about sketches over the past 15 years. He appeared remotely to discuss this and other topics to promote his recently released book, A Very Punchable Face.

“I’ve been talking to Che about it in general,” said the Emmy-winning writer of the discussions regarding his exit with his fellow head writer and “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che.

“I’m not sure. The COVID stuff has really affected how I feel about it because, you know, being away from people who make you laugh at work in that way for this long, really makes you appreciative of not only the job but of the routine of being there,” he elaborated in a video shared to Stern’s Facebook page.

NBC

Colin knows the risks of leaving the job and has considered those as part of the decision-making process as well. During the interview, he referenced remarks made by Lorne Michaels, the show’s creative force and producer, and his boss.

He said that Lorne explained that many of those who left SNL behind did wonderful work afterward, like Will Ferrell, but will still always be remembered by fans for the work they did on the series and the first time they were seen in a particular character.

The television star also spoke about the early reviews he received when he first took over the “Weekend Update” desk alongside Michael in 2014. In an Instagram video upload, he shared how fans were not receptive to him during those first episodes. He said that no one had any judgment of him before, and it made him feel bad about who he was. He even revealed that people that he worked with on SNL recommended people to replace him, to his face.

NBC

Fans of the Saturday Night Live star remain hopeful he will remain with the series moving forward.

“I think Jost and Che are the best part of SNL…I think they’re hilarious,” said one fan in the comments section of the aforementioned video.

“I love the Colin and Michael duo. Anytime there’s a change in ‘Weekend Update’ staff, there’s an adjustment period,” stated a second viewer of the NBC institution.

“I love him as an anchor,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Great interview as always Howard, Colin is an amazing guy,” said a fourth fan.