Hilde Osland Goes Braless Under A Rainbow Denim Jacket While Rocking Chunky Pigtail Braids

Social media star Hilde Osland sent the pulses of her 3.6 million Instagram followers racing after posing in a rainbow jacket while wearing nothing underneath.

The jacket was a trendy denim style with a white background that helped to emphasize the sun-kissed glow of her skin. Along with the white background color, the garment was covered with a number of pastel hues such as blue, pink, and peach.

The fun combination of shades offering a stunning pop of color despite what appeared to be a dreary day, as drops of rain dotted the window behind her.

In her caption, Osland referenced how much she loved the pattern, writing out her “lovee” for the tie-dye style while adding a number of multi-colored hearts to further emphasize her obsession with the outfit.

To add a sultry element to the picture, Osland left the jacket unbuttoned, not only flaunting her décolletage to her fans, but also revealing that she was going braless underneath the garment.

Osland completed the look with a pair of trendy cream sweatpants. The pants were high-cut and featured an elastic band, cinching just below her waist to highlight her hourglass figure.

For accessorizes, the Australian-based model opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings in addition to a choker-length puka shell necklace. She also sported a fun white manicure, adding once more to the bright elements of the shots.

Her long blond locks were divided into two playful pigtails that were then styled into loose and chunky braids. For the final touch in styling, a number of escaped wisps of hair expertly framed her face.

Osland posed by looking straight into the camera, tugging at the hem of the denim top while slightly tilting her head.

Fans went wild over the new shot, awarding the picture more than 15,000 likes and around 300 comments in just 20 minutes after posting.

“Such a beautiful lady!!” one awestruck fan gushed, emphasizing his love of the colorful nature of the shot by adding both a rainbow emoji and artist palette symbol, as well as two gold stars.

“Just an absolute goddess,” raved a second, along with three heart-eye face emoji.

“Rainbow Warrior!!” exclaimed a third.

“I love you,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both red and pink hearts as well as a kissing face emoji.

The bright photo is a stark contrast to her other previous upload. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Osland sizzled after modeling a chic black bodysuit during a beach trip on a cloudy and overcast day.