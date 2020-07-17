Dolly Castro Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Lace Top

Dolly Castro got all glammed up in her brand new Instagram share. The July 16 update has been live on her page for under 24 hours, but it’s earning a ton of buzz from her 6.2 million-plus fans.

The image captured the model posed in the middle of a doorway inside of her home. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. Dolly was positioned in front of a staircase that boasted bright white railing and spindles. A wall hanging was also visible, as well as a glimpse of a plant that could be spotted in the corner of the photo.

Dolly showed off her killer curves in a sexy set from online retailer Fashion Nova. On her upper half, the Nicaraguan hottie sported a lace tank in a beautiful pink hue. The garment was embroidered with flowers and a few sheer panels that exposed her skin underneath. The cups dipped low into her chest and revealed her ample bust. Each side was scalloped, which added another feminine element to the outfit. Dolly wore the top tucked into a pair of dress pants.

The brown pants were tight on her waist and helped to accentuate her hourglass curves. The trousers fit closely on her thighs and then flared out near her ankles, while the front boasted a metal Chanel pin that was attached to the middle of the waistband. Dolly rocked a pair of black shoes, but the bottom of her pant leg obscured them from being seen.

The fitness model wore a long cardigan over her lace top that fell to her thigh. The front of it was open, leaving the lacy number visible underneath, while it also featured long sleeves that were loose on Dolly’s arms. The social media star added a bold accessory in a chunky gold necklace.

Dolly styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and added some loose waves throughout her mane. Her hair spilled over her shoulder and back, and she completed her look with bright red lipstick.

Dolly shared an inspirational caption with her photo, and since the image was shared, it’s attracted a ton of attention. More than 29,000 fans have double-tapped the post and 400-plus left comments.

“I love your style of fashion,” one follower commented with a flame and heart emoji.

“Beautiful outfit, beautiful woman! I LOVE your style, Dolly,” a second fan chimed in.

“Like seriously, you can rock anything and everything! Love it!” one more admirer wrote with a few smiley face emoji.