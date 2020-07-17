Kourtney Kardashian Dons A Skimpy Bikini As The ‘KUWTK’ Star Hits The Beach With Scott Disick & Pals

Kourtney Kardashian hit the beach with pals, including her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, recently. The group walked along the sand and spent time together at a beach house according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The outing came days after Scott and his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are reportedly back together.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was joined by her younger sister Kendall Jenner, TikTok star Addison Rae, and Harry Hudson. Scott was seen entering and exiting the beach house where the group was staying, although he did not join them on the sand. The Talentless owner wore an understated ensemble consisting of sunglasses, a baseball hat, and a pale blue shirt.

The Poosh creator wore a skimpy orange bikini that she partially covered up with an oversized white button-down shirt. The reality actress carried her phone and her sunglasses as she chatted with friends. The wind was blowing through Kourtney’s long straight hair and, at times, pushed her cover-up away to reveal her derriere, which was shown through the barely-there bottom of her bathing suit.

Kendall was dressed for chillier weather. The model had on shorts and a matching long sleeve shirt. Kourtney’s half-sister was wrapped in a blanket that also coordinated with her outfit.

New pal Addison wore acid-washed sweatpants and a simple white tank. The strings from her bikini bottoms were visible over the top of her pants. Kourtney and Addison have been spending more time together recently. The pair have created several TikToks together for their popular accounts. At one point, the social media star was spotted with her phone up to the group.

The group walked along the beach where Kendall and Harry walked side by side. The model was glued to her phone as the singer and songwriter chatted her up. Addison and Kourtney strolled only steps behind. After a walk, the group sat on the sand and watched the waves crash the beach. The group then retreated to the beach house where Scott had been seen.

This outing came as the reality star and his ex-girlfriend, Sofia were reportedly back in a relationship after a brief split. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple has been spending more time together recently, and sources claim their relationship is “back on.” The pair dated for several years and it was believed that the break-up was caused by underlying issues including Scott’s relationship with Kourtney.

Another source claimed that Scott wanted the breakup to focus on other areas of his life.