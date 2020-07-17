Cardi B Slays In A Sexy Chanel Mini Dress With Bold Accessories

Rapper Cardi B tantalized her 70.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a picture taken outdoors in a scenic setting. Cardi stood on a stone step with an outdoor seating area visible behind her. There was also a pool to her right, and the entire space was surrounded by lush greenery.

Despite the luxurious surroundings, the focal point of the picture remained Cardi in a bold ensemble. She rocked a surf print Chanel mini dress that fit her voluptuous figure like a second skin.

The dress itself had a simple silhouette, with a straight neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, and a figure-hugging fit. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her arms and shoulders exposed, and the garment went from a light blue hue over her ample assets to a wave pattern and darker blue water on her lower body.

The hem of the garment was white with red lettering of the brand’s name, and there was also a red Chanel symbol on her stomach. The short hem meant that plenty of Cardi’s curvaceous legs were on display in the look, as well as her colorful thigh tattoo.

While the piece itself was bold, Cardi was fearless when it came to her accessories. She paired the mini with some white sunglasses that featured the Chanel logo as well. She added a few extra inches to her frame with a pair of strappy white sandals, and also incorporated a pair of hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace. She placed one hand atop her head and held a green Birkin bag in the other.

Cardi’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 1.9 million likes within 20 hours. It also received 10,017 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

“You look amazing and happy!!!” one fan wrote, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“You look good.. I love this weight on you,” another follower remarked, captivated by the rapper’s curves.

“You look so expensive,” a third fan added, loving the luxurious look Cardi was rocking.

“Luv the dress you killing this whole look,” another commented, including a trio of heart emoji.

While Cardi shares plenty of sizzling selfies, she also delights her followers with pictures that co-star her daughter Kulture from time to time. Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Cardi shared an adorable snap in which she and Kulture twinned in matching outfits while enjoying a moment together on a patio.