‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Steffy’s Shocking Accident & Kidnapped Flo Makes A Plan

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers reveal brand new episodes. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) pleads for another chance with Katie Logan, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has a shocking motorcycle accident, and a kidnapped Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will find herself chained to a radiator, per Soaps.

Monday, July 20 – Katie Briefs Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful episode provides a quick recap of the events that transpired before the soap opera stopped airing new episodes.

Katie will tell Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) sabotaged Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that she uploaded a video of Bill and Brooke kissing to Brooke’s digital photo album. Everyone saw how they betrayed Katie and Ridge respectively.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is still heartbroken after her disastrous wedding. She and Carter will discuss how Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) used her for his twisted scheme to get Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to marry him. However, they are also thrilled that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are finally reunited and happy.

Zoe and Carter will also discuss Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) terminal diagnosis and how selflessly Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) put their relationship aside so that the redhead could move back into the beach house with the man she loves.

Tuesday, July 21 – Kidnapped Flo, Remorseful Bill

Sally and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) carry an unconscious Flo to the designer’s apartment and chain her to a radiator. When the former waitress wakes up, she’s shocked by their actions.

In the meantime, Bill visits Katie and tells her that he’s willing to accept any consequence for his actions, except that he does not want to lose her and the family that they created together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Wyatt will be stunned when he finds his living room in disarray.

Wednesday, July 22 – Steffy’s Accident

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy goes for a joyride on her motorcycle and is injured in a serious accident.

Sally stuns Penny and Flo with her plan to get pregnant with Wyatt’s baby. They beg her to reconsider her plan.

Thursday, July 23 – Steffy Rushed To ER

Bill is devastated when he realizes that he hit Steffy with his car. He calls the emergency services who promptly arrive and transport her to the ER.

Flo sends a secret text message to Wyatt letting him know that Sally kidnapped her, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Sally goes ahead with her plan to seduce Wyatt. He finally sees the message that Flo sent him.

Friday, July 24 – Wyatt Searches for Flo

Wyatt blasts Sally and asks her where his girlfriend is. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he frantically begins to search for her.

Bill feels guilty about the accident and apologizes profusely. He calls Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to let him know that his daughter is in the hospital. The dressmaker and Brooke rush to the ER, but are shocked when they finally see her.

