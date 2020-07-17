Meghan McCain Claps Back At Joy Behar During Heated Exchange On ‘The View’

'Don't be snippy,' said the conservative commentator to the series' longest panelist.

Meghan McCain clapped back at co-host Joy Behar during a heated exchange on the July 16 episode of The View. The women disagreed over a boycott of the popular food products produced by Goya after President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka appeared to endorse the company in photo ops. The family’s images were posted after the company’s CEO Robert Unanue lent his support to the president at a White House event. Calls for the public to stop supporting the line came shortly thereafter.

The heated exchange erupted after the panelists, which included Joy, Meghan, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin, discussed if the photo ops could be considered an ethics violation. The series moderator then asked Joy and Meghan for their opinions regarding the matter and that was when the two women came to blows.

Seemingly, Joy couldn’t contain her anger over the fact that “millions of people are losing their jobs. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead and dying, Florida is running out of hospital beds and he’s posing with a can of beans.”

TRUMP, IVANKA'S GOYA PHOTO OPS: After the president's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, faced backlash after posting a photo of herself posing with a can of Goya beans, her father did the same from the Oval Office — the co-hosts weigh in.

She then encouraged the boycott of the popular line of food products, stating that this method was an extremely effective way for consumers to get their point across.

Meghan seemed to disagree with the boycott of the Goya brand. She stated that ideological boycotts and corporate boycotts were two different things. She then claimed that this move would cause more people to lose their jobs and that workers should not have to suffer because their leadership endorses a particular political candidate.

As she continued with a series of statements, Joy tried to interject but Meghan cut her off, telling her fellow panelist she was still talking. Whoopi was able to get in a comment during Meghan’s statements that she felt Ivanka’s photo holding a can of beans was “creepy.”

It was then that Joy interjected with, “Meghan is still talking, Whoopi.”

“Joy, you don’t have to be so snippy with me today, you really don’t. I’m talking ’cause I’m paid to talk and it’s my job and that’s what I’m doing. If you have a problem with it, I don’t have to come to work today,” snapped Meghan.

On July 16, Meghan went toe-to-toe with the series moderator when she explained her feelings regarding respected immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who she claimed deserves some of the blame for the surge of the disease in the U.S. Whoopi disagreed with her observation, stating the increase in cases has come because of the refusal of people to wear masks and practice social distancing.