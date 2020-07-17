Colton Underwood Reportedly Dating Lucy Hale, ‘No Chance’ He’ll Ever Get Back With Cassie Randolph

'The Bachelor' star has been spotted with the 'Pretty Little Liars' star as they get physical on the trail.

Colton Underwood has been reportedly spending a lot of time with Lucy Hale following his split from Cassie Randolph. The 28-year-old former Bachelor star has been casually dating the 31-year old Pretty Little Liars actress in the weeks following his breakup from his former girlfriend, according to TMZ.

A source for the celebrity gossip site said Colton and Lucy have been seeing each other “a lot” in recent weeks. A photo showed the two TV stars on a hike at Paseo Miramar Trail in Pacific Palisades, with the insider adding that they have been on a few of “casual hike dates” recently. The insider noted that The Bachelor star and the actress have mutual friends. In addition, Lucy had her eye on the star of the rose-filled reality show way before she ever met him.

In a 2018 interview with PeopleTV (via YouTube) the actress said she was “super excited” when Colton was cast as The Bachelor. She described the former NFL player “wholesome,” a “good guy” and “beautiful to watch” when he was the leading man on the ABC dating show two years ago.

Colton’s new, casual relationship with the brunette beauty comes as another insider confirmed there is zero chance that he’ll reconcile with his reality TV ex-girlfriend following their very public split in May.

“He is moving on as much as he can, has been dating, and is excited about this new chapter,” a source told Us Weekly. “There is no chance that Colton and Cassie will get back together.”

Morgan Leiberman / Getty Images

The news about Colton’s hiking dates with the Pretty Little Liars alum comes less than two weeks after he got into a bit of a social media war with his ex. After the speech therapist made an appearance on the ABC franchise’s Greatest Seasons Ever special and was grilled by host Chris Harrison for the reason behind the couple’s breakup, Colton became upset. He not-so-subtly called out his former love following her awkward appearance on the show, which prompted her to accuse him of trying to monetize their relationship by writing a new chapter about their breakup in his book, The First Time.

Despite the drama, the Us source said Colton still loves his ex, “but not as a girlfriend.”

“He has always wanted peace with Cassie and to be friends,” the person in the know said. “Sadly, she changed that plan by owning the narrative for the both of them. They haven’t talked since she blasted him publicly. It really made him question her trustworthiness.”