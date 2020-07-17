Gavin Rossdale Addresses Dating Rumors And Talks About Relationship Woes After Divorce From Gwen Stefani

Gavin said that dating has been difficult for him.

Gavin Rossdale revealed that his love life has been somewhat rocky since he and Gwen Stefani divorced in 2016. The 54-year-old Bush frontman opened up about his search for love while speaking with People about his band’s new album, The Kingdom. He briefly mentioned his split from Gwen, 50, and he admitted that he’s had more than one bad experience in the dating department since their high-profile marriage ended.

Gavin also addressed recent rumors that he is dating someone. The British singer’s known exes include Sophia Thomalla, 30, and Natalie Golba, 28, whom are both models. Extra suggested that the rocker was possibly romantically involved with Australian model Tina Louise, 39, when the pair were spotted taking a walk together back in May. However, Tina was later linked to Megan Fox’s ex, Brian Austin Green. According to Gavin, he is currently single.

While it was rumored that infidelity on Gavin’s part led to the breakdown of his 14-year marriage, he seemed to suggest that he was the one getting his heart broken in at least some of his romantic relationships.

“I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships. I’m not very good at them, I guess,” he stated. “I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend — that went to s— and I don’t have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do. You get burned by that stuff.”

Gavin revealed that one of the songs on Bush’s new album is about his failed romances. “Quicksand” includes lyrics about not being able to stop thinking about someone special, but also being unable to settle down.

During his interview, the musician delved into why he’s possibly had such a hard time finding lasting love in recent years. He suggested that it could be tied to his ongoing struggle to find a way to juggle dating and being “a single dad.” According to Gavin, when its his turn for his three sons with Gwen — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — to stay with him, he has “absolutely no personal time.”

“I don’t know, it may be too difficult to combine being a devastating single dad with the attention required for a beautiful girl,” Gavin said.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As for Gavin’s ex-wife, she has moved on with country music star Blake Shelton, 44. When Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo aren’t with their dad in Los Angeles, they’ve been staying with their mom and Blake at his sprawling ranch in Oklahoma.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gavin revealed that another song featured on The Kingdom was also inspired by his romance woes. He said that “Ghosts in the Machine” is about a relationship that failed after he tried “to be someone special for someone.”