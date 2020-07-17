Nikki Bella Shows Off Bare Baby Bump At 37 Weeks Pregnant

The heavily pregnant star showed off her bump after seemingly overrunning her due date.

Heavily pregnant Nikki Bella proudly showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram this week as she put her growing belly very much on show. The WWE star gave fans a good look at her more than nine months pregnant body in a new photo and video shared to her account on Thursday, July 16, as she sweetly caressed her middle while in her PJs.

The first media in the upload was a gorgeous shot of the Total Bellas and Total Divas reality star — who’s expecting her first child, a boy, with Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev — as she placed her left hand on her lower back and her right on her tummy.

Her nightwear was made up of a navy co-ord set with white stars. She tied the long sleeved button down top up at the middle to put her big bump on full show. Her torso was perfectly highlighted by her matching shorts which sat low on her hips.

Brie Bella’s twin sister had her long, dark hair tied up into a ponytail as she lovingly looked down at her unborn child.

The second media in the upload was a video, which showed the star as she gave her 9.4 million followers a look at her tummy from the front and then the side.

Nikki stood face on to the camera before she then turned the other way to give fans a better look at her belly in profile.

She smiled sweetly as she posed before she then turned to the other side to show off her middle from a different angle. Nikki stood in front of a white wall with a framed quote from the Dalai Lama hanging on it.

Nikki appeared to reveal in the caption that she’d now overrun her due date and could give birth any day now, as she confirmed that she’s now more than nine months pregnant.

The comments section of the upload, which has received over 359,000 likes, was flooded with sweet messages of support.

“Almost time to meet you and artem’s baby boy,” one person commented.

“SO excited for you to meet your son! You’re going to make an incredible mother!” another fan said.

A third Instagram user commented “that glow” alongside several heart eye emoji.

Nikki has been very open with her followers throughout her pregnancy and has shared a number of photos and videos keeping fans up to date over the past several months.

Back in May, she even opened up about the terrifying moment she and Artem had a “heart scare” with their baby boy that saw them have to head to the hospital for an emergency check up. Thankfully, everything turned out to be okay.