Princess Beatrice Reportedly Ties The Knot With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In A Secret Ceremony

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have something to celebrate. Their daughter, Princess Beatrice, has married Italian real estate developer Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony this morning, according to The Sun. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were reportedly in attendance.

Beatrice and Edo married in front of 20 of their closest friends and family at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Parks. The government has allowed weddings up to 30 people since early July. The date was picked so that the brides’ grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, could attend. The Queen will be leaving to visit her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the end of the month.

“They needed to make the wedding COVID-secure and safe for the Queen, so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on-site at the Royal Lodge,” a friend of the couple told the outlet.

Beatrice spent the night before her wedding at the Royal Lodge with her parents. The bride and her family walked to the church, which is on the same grounds the next morning, according to the outlet.

The Queen was photographed arriving via a black Range Rover. Elizabeth II was wearing a green suit and a matching hat with floral elements. Also in the car was Prince Philip. The royal couple has been isolating at Windsor Castle, just three miles down the road from the church, since March. Also believed to be in attendance were Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie and her brother in law Jack Brooksbank. The Queen had other obligations and left the affair early.

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Beatrice, 31, and Edo, 37, were initially set to marry in May at the Chapel Royal, at St James’s Palace, in London, with a broader audience but had to change plans due to the current global pandemic.

“So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it,” the source shared.

The couple has been engaged since 2018, and this is the first marriage for both. Edo has a four-year-old son from a previous relationship with Dara Huang.

The wedding comes at a tumultuous time for Beatrice’s family. This wedding is the first time her father, Prince Andrew, has been with the Queen since Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 60-year-old royal has not been asked to resume his patronages and official duties for the British monarchy. The Prince stepped down in November of 2019 after claims that he was linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has reportedly been considered “toxic” to the royal family.