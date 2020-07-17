Krissy Cela Sports Figure-Hugging Leggings For Booty Workout

On Thursday, July 16, Instagram fitness model Krissy Cela took to the social media platform to post a new workout that targeted her glute muscles.

For the workout, Krissy wore a baggy white t-shirt and a pair of teal leggings. She wore her brunette tresses styled in a bun at the base of her neck.

The booty-toning routine included four exercises and made use of a set of dumbbells for added resistance. Krissy completed the routine in a brightly lit indoor space complete with a large plant in the corner. Before jumping into the moves, the model held up a tumbler bottle from fitness brand Women’s Best that held a pink-tinted liquid. She stood with her back turned to the camera and one hip popped to the side, drawing the eye to her perky derriere. Krissy pursed her lips to give the bottle a kiss and then flashed a smile.

The first exercise in the set was abductions, which requires a slow movement focused on holding tension in the leg. Krissy pressed one weight against the outer hip of one leg and raised it up to hold for a few seconds, before placing it back on the floor and repeating the move. In the second video clip, the model demonstrated the sumo deadlift. Bending slowly toward the floor, she held one large dumbbell in both hands in between her legs.

Krissy followed up the sumo deadlifts with reverse lunges into curtsies. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, she extended one leg behind her and lowered her body into a lunge, then moved into a curtsy lunge. The final exercise in the circuit was side-to-side crabs. Krissy secured one dumbbell under her chin and squatted, moving her legs from side to side while keeping her lower body in position.

In the caption of the post, the trainer wrote the names of the exercises and added the number of reps and sets her followers should do for each. She encouraged her fans to like and save the workout.

