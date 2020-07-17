Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Opens Up About New Song Thought To Be About Her

Gavin said the song is about trying 'to be someone special for someone and that didn't work out.'

Gwen Stefani’s former husband Gavin Rossdale has spoken out about a new track thought to be inspired by their split. The British musician, who’s the frontman of the band Bush, opened up about their new album The Kingdom in a new interview this week where he appeared to confirm that at least one of the songs was inspired by his relationship with The Voice coach.

The song in question is titled “Ghosts in the Machine”, which Gavin told Entertainment Tonight is all about trying “to be someone special for someone and that didn’t work out.”

He shared with the outlet that the song tells the story of slowing down and taking stock of life.

“You’re just like a worker bee and then you lift your head up and 20 years later in your life is gone,” Gavin, who shares three children with his former wife and spoke about her romance with Blake Shelton last year, said.

“I think we’re all guilty of that and we all want to be better. We all look at social media because we want a better life. We all kind of look at people that we’re attracted to because they might complete us and perfect us,” he continued.

Though the star didn’t explicitly mention his ex-wife by name, the former couple were notably together for two decades. They first met in 2005 and were married for around 14 years before they officially divorced in 2016. Gwen has also been known to share a lot of personal moments on social media, and regularly posts photos and videos of her time with her three sons and boyfriend Blake.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

The lyrics of the song are also pretty telling, as ET reported that Gavin sings lyrics about wanting someone to “fix” him as well as the line, “I used to think that ’till death us do part.”

Gavin also appeared to reference his split with the “Used To Love You” singer — who recently honored her boyfriend Blake in sweet Father’s Day post — when asked what he’d like everyone to know about him now.

He said that he’d like the public to know that there’s “at least 17 sides to every situation” and noted that he finds it easiest “to think about is that it’s laughable for people to assume,” which he added “they’re very good at.”

Though neither Gwen nor Gavin have ever explicitly confirmed what contributed to the demise of their marriage, the former appeared to hint that widespread speculation the latter wasn’t faithful towards the end of their relationship was accurate in a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

In the interview, she cryptically said that everybody knows what happened in their marriage as she described her months of “torture” while she was trying to find out what she described as a “big secret.”

She added that she wanted to “tell everybody” exactly what happened but decided to stay quiet for the sake of their children.