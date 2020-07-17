‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Says New Host Tyra Banks Should Not Be Labeled By The Color Of Her Skin

The veteran 'Dancing With the Stars' judge says the show's new host is a 'visionary' who should be welcomed by fans.

Carrie Ann Inaba says the addition of Tyra Banks to Dancing with the Stars has nothing to do with her skin color and everything to do with her skills.

During a discussion about the show’s casting shakeup during an upcoming episode of The Talk, set to air next week, the television judge addressed the hiring of Banks following the blindside firings of original star Tom Bergeron and his co-star Erin Andrews.

“People have been saying that Tyra is the first Black host of Dancing with the Stars, and I just want to clarify, because season one we had Lisa Canning,” the DWTS judge explained, per Us Weekly. “Also, I don’t think that’s how we should be labeling her. She’s our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin.”

Earlier this week, Good Morning America’s Amy Rohrbach incorrectly described Banks as the first-ever Black host on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Banks also ran with the title, not realizing that in season one, Cannon was an announcer on the then-new celebrity competition show.

On The Talk, Inaba went on to explain all that the America’s Next Top Model alum has to offer to the long-running celebrity competition show.

“I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She’s like a visionary, she’s a strong, powerful woman … I think we’re in good hands. It’s different, the fans are going to have to get used to it, I understand that, but I think we should welcome her.”

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Fans have been freaking out ever since it was announced that Emmy-winning emcee Tom Bergeron was fired from Dancing With the Stars after 15 years, 28 seasons, and more than 400 episodes.

But Inaba has been one of Banks’ biggest supporters as she embraces what will be a new era of the ABC staple that first debuted in 2005. The choreographer posted a photo of her new co-star on Instagram which can be seen here, as she told viewers to get ready for “fashion” and “fierceness” with the legendary supermodel at the helm.

Still, that doesn’t mean she won’t miss Bergeron and Andrews when production for the glittery ballroom series resumes in the future.

“I feel like it was just such sudden news,” the choreographer and judge said of the dual firings earlier this week. “My heart breaks for Tom and Erin.”

The longtime ABC star revealed that she “cried” when she heard the news, and added, ” I think a lot of our fans did.”