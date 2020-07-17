Laura Amy Wears A Bra & Shorts In Flirty Instagram Post: ‘Denim And Lace’

Laura Amy took to her Instagram account to post a new sizzling snapshot. The Australian model published the photo on Friday, July 17, that captured her flaunting her insanely toned midsection and enviable assets in a lace bra and denim shorts ensemble.

In the new picture, Laura was photographed in what looked like a hotel room. A suitcase was behind her, as well as tailored chairs, and a bed. The floors were also carpeted. She seemingly stood in front of a glass window where natural light was abundant. The model used the camera app on her phone and angled the device to get the best coverage of her upper body.

For her pose, she appeared to lean forward while tugging at her bottoms, which was unbuttoned and unzipped. She tilted her head to the side and gave a sultry gaze and a pout. The soft glow of sunlight illuminated her curves.

Laura left very little to the imagination in a white bra that exposed her ample cleavage and chiseled abs. The undergarment, made of lace, boasted a plunging neckline that displayed her décolletage. The cups were sheer, but the material used covered her nipples from being exposed.

She paired the top with high-waisted blue denim shorts. It was light blue and had an acid-washed design. The piece presumably had a tight fit that hugged her slim waist when closed.

Laura styled her highlighted brunette hair in sleek, straight strands, letting it cascade over her shoulder and back. She ditched the accessories as not to distract viewers from her skimpy attire.

Laura wrote a short caption about her ensemble and revealed that her outfit was from Missy Empire. She gave credit to the brand by tagging the company’s Instagram page in both the post and the photo.

Like most of her uploads, the new social media share also went viral. In less than a day of being uploaded, the saucy snap received more than 12,000 likes and 330 comments. Her comments section was filled with gushing messages from her online admirers, while countless others decided to leave a string of emoji instead of words.

“You are hot as f*ck. I love this combo. You can definitely pull this attire off and wear outdoors,” one of her followers commented.

“You are killing me softly with your hotness. I also like the tan in Winter. You’re so gorgeous!” gushed another admirer.

“Wow! You have beautiful eyes. I am in love!! I wish I could meet you one day,” wrote a third social media follower, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.