Tori Spelling Has Money From Her Bank Account Seized Due To Unpaid Debts

Actress Tori Spelling had money seized from her bank account recently, according to US Weekly. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star has been in a court battle with financial giant American Express over unpaid bills dating for several years.

A judicial order stemming from Spelling’s case was instituted back in March and executed in April. The funds were seized to cover her debts with the financial institution. It is unknown how much was taken, but records indicate that Spelling owed $88,731.25 to American Express. The company has filed two separate lawsuits against the actress beginning in 2016, one for the $88,731.25 amount and another for an estimated $38,000. The actual amount that the actress currently owes is unknown.

American Express isn’t the only financial lawsuit that Spelling is currently facing. The former reality star and her husband, Dean McDermott, are presently being sued by City National Bank, which claims that the couple owes them nearly $189,000 for an unpaid loan, according to Page Six. The pair also owes the state of California $282,000 for back taxes. The federal government also alleges the couple hasn’t paid their governmental fees. In 2016, there was a federal tax lien put in place against the couple for $707,000 for bills dating back to 2014.

The author has been open about her financial issues, according to US Weekly. In her book, Spelling It Like It Is, the daughter of the successful producer, Aaron Spelling, explained why it was “no mystery” that she had “money problems.”

“I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

Spelling has not commented publicly on the recent transaction. However, she did have an exchange with Good Day New York anchor, Rosanna Scotto, regarding her debts while promoting BH90210, a reboot of the television show that made her famous. The host asked the actress if she could pay her bills.

“Am I able to pay my bills? Yeah, thank you. I am,” the actress replied.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Spelling has come under fire recently for charging $95 for a virtual meetup with fans. McDermott quickly came to his wife’s defense after the hefty price tag had some in an uproar. The actor insisted that they were simply trying to provide for their family and pointed out that several other celebrities were doing similar things.