Ashley Roberts Brightens Instagram Up In Short Yellow Blazer Dress & Heels

Ashley Roberts, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself at work. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker is currently a showbiz presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show in the U.K. alongside Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston and has continued to slay with her choice of fashion during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts brightened up the social media platform in a short yellow blazer dress that was tied-up tightly at the front and fell above her upper thigh. Underneath, she didn’t appear to be wearing anything any other garments and matched the ensemble with heels that gave her some extra height. The singer rocked short nails decorated with what looked to be red polish and styled her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down for the occasion.

For her most recent pic, Roberts posed on the balcony at the Global Studios. She rested both elbows on the surface behind her and flashed a smile. Roberts looked directly in the front of her with her legs parted while being snapped in front of a cloudy blue sky and The London Eye, which could be seen in the far background.

Roberts attached a video within the same upload that saw her dancing alongside Holden and Theakston in the studio. She rocked the same outfit but opted for quirky round black sunglasses for the clip. Holden wowed in a white peephole dress that fell below her knees. She completed the outfit with heels of the same color and also wore sunglasses.

Theakston kept is casual and styled a short-sleeved T-shirt with chino trousers and lace-up white sneakers. He protected himself with a facemask due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For her caption, Roberts expressed that she has “mad love” for her team at Heart Radio.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 15,300 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You look like a ray of sunshine in that dress! Simply gorgeous!!,” one user wrote.

“Ashley in yellow is just the thing I need today,” another person shared.

“Yellow is definitely your color,” remarked a third fan.

“Ashley’s always got the best style,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her outfits is nothing new for Roberts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a long-sleeved blue top that featured white stripes all over. The 38-year-old paired the look with black panties and went barefoot.