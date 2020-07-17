Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Posts Incredible Booty Transformation Photos

On Thursday, July 16, fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media site Instagram to post a series of transformation photos that focused on muscle-building in her glutes.

In the first slide, the Australian native posted two side-by-side photos that showed her body at 50 kilograms (110 lbs) and 59 kilograms (130 lbs). The left-hand snap featured Lauren before her transformation as she took a mirror selfie. She wore a bikini covered in colorful designs of dark blue, light blue, green, black, and yellow. The fitness trainer stood with her side to the mirror and one hip popped, showing off her backside and leg muscles. She held her phone in front of her face and wore her hair in an up-do.

The right-side photo, taken more recently, showed a clear difference in Lauren’s backside. She wore a black thong that left the bulk of her booty on display, showing off her sculpted muscles from consistent weight training sessions. Lauren added a white long-sleeved crop top on her upper body and styled her platinum-blond locks in a braid down her back.

A second slide featured another angle of Lauren’s backside. She once again compared a photo taken when she weighed 50 kg to when she weighed 59 kg. In the left-hand snap, Lauren was photographed from the waist down in a thong. The right-hand photo featured the trainer in a teal-and-black bikini set, also with thong bottoms. The two snaps once again revealed the drastic difference in the model’s figure.

In the caption of the post, Lauren explained that the snaps showed the difference between the effects of cardio and weights on her body. She wrote that when she began lifting weights and properly fueling her workouts, she achieved better results and saw her figure transform. The model added that if her followers want to build muscle, they should prioritize weight lifting. A well-designed training program around building muscle will accomplish far greater results than cardio alone.

The post earned just over 20,000 likes and more than 350 comments within the first day. Many of Lauren’s followers expressed how impressed they were with her physique and posted questions about how they should go about training their glutes. Others resorted to strings of emoji to portray their feelings, ranging from hearts to heart-eyed smileys and fire icons.

“Yup I was the same! Weights all the way. You look amazing x,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are a goddess and my inspiration,” another follower wrote, expressing their love for Lauren.

“Such an inspiring transformation,” one more fan chimed in.