Nicole Polizzi Supports Britney Spears In New Instagram Share: ‘Love You Queen’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wore a retro Britney Spears T-shirt in a new Instagram selfie and added a caption that showed some support. Nicole also used the hashtag “FreeBritney” in her statement as a way of throwing her hat in the ring regarding the discussion of the singer’s overall wellness, a topic that has been debated for some time as fans continue to question her strange social media shares.

The black T-shirt featured an image from the cover of the singer’s album Oops I Did It Again, which was released in May 2000. Britney was 19 years old in the photo and wore an outfit that would later become one of her most iconic looks. In the pic, the blond superstar sported a cropped, tan tank top and coordinating low-rider pants as she posed behind a beaded curtain. Her first and last names were highlighted in pink at the top and bottom of the screened image.

Nicole shared the selfie, which appeared to have been taken in what looked to be a bedroom in her home. As she pointed her cellphone camera toward a mirror, the television star was able to get a good shot of her torso and the entire length of the shirt. Behind her, a dark wood floor dominated the area, highlighted by a light-colored, patterned area rug. Dark wood furniture, walls with a golden hue, and white trim gave the space a clean look.

The former Jersey Shore star wore her hair casually in the image. Her long, dark tresses with blond highlights were piled atop her head in a loose bun. The remainder of her hair fell loose down her back.

Fans loved how Nicole showed her support for the pop music icon in the comments section of the share.

“I love that you posted this. More celebs should be speaking out about this!!” stated one fan of the reality star.

“Thank you. Finally someone besides us common folk saying something,” wrote a second follower.

“Love you for loving her,” remarked a third social media user.

“I need this shirt!! Where did you get it?” stated a fourth fan.

Best known for appearing on the MTV series Jersey Shore, Nicole recently stepped back from filming after 10 years as a cast member to focus more on her personal life with husband Jionni LaValle and their three children – Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. She runs a website and brick-and-mortar store called The Snooki Shop in Madison New Jersey, and is also the host of It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, a weekly podcast she hosts with pal Joey Camasta.