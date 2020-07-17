Tamera Mowry-Housley’s ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts Were Allegedly ‘Blindsided’ By Her Decision To Leave

Tamera announced she was leaving the show after seven years earlier this week.

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s co-hosts on The Real, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon, were allegedly “blindsided” by her decision to leave the show after seven years and six seasons. According to a new report, Tamera did give her co-workers a heads up that she would be exiting the talk show before she publicly confirmed the news, but only Loni was aware beforehand that she was seriously considering saying goodbye to the show.

“The rest of the girls were blindsided,” a source alleged to Hollywood Life this week, shortly after Tamera confirmed via a statement posted to her Instagram account on July 13 that she would no longer appear on the series.

However, that doesn’t mean there’s any bad blood between the ladies.

The insider noted that “it wasn’t an easy decision” for the mom of two to make and added that “she loves her co-stars” and they all have a “great relationship.”

As for the reasons behind her leaving, the insider backed up Tamera’s statement in which she admitted she wanted to spend more time with her two children, 7-year-old Aden and 5-year-old Ariah, who she shares with husband Adam Housley, and added that she’s also looking to get back into acting a little more.

According to the source, “Tamera decided to leave The Real because she wants to focus on acting more in TV and movies.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“She’s living in Napa full-time and wants to be more involved in her kids’ schooling (from home),” they added.

Notably, Tamera shot to fame as an actress alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict, on Sister, Sister. Since getting her gig on The Real back in 2013 she’s taken on fewer acting roles, but did appear in three episodes of the sitcom Melissa & Joey and also starred in the 2019 Hallmark Christmas movie A Christmas Miracle.

The insider also claimed that Tamera didn’t plan to publicly announce the news of her departure as soon as she did, but decided to post her statement on Monday so that she could be the one to break the news of her departure.

“She heard that it was potentially going to leak that she was leaving. She didn’t want that to happen, which is why she did it herself when she did,” they said.

Tamera’s announcement came just weeks after Amanda Seales announced she’d left the panel only six months after she was announced a co-host in the wake of Tamar Braxton’s highly-publicized departure back in 2016. Tamar herself was forced to hit back on Twitter this week after fans believed she may have addressed Tamera leaving with a pretty shady tweet.