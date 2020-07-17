Saweetie Stuns In Cut-Out Gown For ‘GQ’ Shoot With Boyfriend Quavo: ‘I Love You Forever’

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of photos that took place for GQ Magazine. The rapper is currently in a relationship with Migos star Quavo who joined her for the romantic photoshoot.

In the first shot, the couple posed outdoors in front of a green bush. Saweetie stunned in a light yellow cut-out gown that fell to the floor. The low-cut number made out of silk displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She accessorized with a ring, bracelet, jeweled necklace, and dangling earrings for the occasion. The “Icy Grl” songstress rocked pointy acrylic nails and styled her long dark curly hair up with her baby hairs resting on the side of her face.

Quavo wore a kurta in a similar shade to Saweetie’s dress with loose-fitted pants underneath. He rocked gold slip-on shoes and accessorized with a couple of rings. The “Bad and Boujee” chart-topper tied his dark hair up and showcased the numerous tattoos on both hands.

Quavo wrapped his arm around Saweetie’s waist while the duo both looked directly at the camera lens. Saweetie rested both arms beside her and oozed elegance.

In the next slide, she attached a video of Quavo holding her up with both arms in front of two large doors in a fancy house. Saweetie wowed in a fluffy lilac dress with her hair in a high ponytail. Quavo wore a matching suit with smart shoes. While on set, Beyonce’s hit song “Party” played in the background.

In the third frame, Saweetie posted a photo that was taken in the same location as the clip. They both flashed a smile while Quavo looked down at his woman in his arms.

In the fourth and final pic, the duo was captured underwater in bright yellow garments. Saweetie faced Quavo who was underneath her in the pool holding her.

For her caption, she credited her stylist, Mobolaji Dawodu, makeup artist, David Velasquez, hairstylist, Ray Christopher, and the photographer, Pari Dukovic.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 1 million likes and over 9,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“The way he looks at you! Whew! Love to see it,” one user wrote.

“Y’ALL JUST SHUT GQ DOWN. NO COMPETITION,” another person shared passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Obsessed with these! Stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“It’s the underwater shot, STUNNING,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Quavo opened up about their relationship in the interview for the publication and stated that Saweetie teaches him “how to love.”